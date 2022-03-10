Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

