Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

