SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

