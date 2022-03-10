Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.