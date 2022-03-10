Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.
Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.
