Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $923.83.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

