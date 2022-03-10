Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.