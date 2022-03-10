Ibstock’s (IBST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 171.73 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.89. The company has a market cap of £703.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.23).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.