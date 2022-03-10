FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 239,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FNHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. FedNat has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedNat will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

