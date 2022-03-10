American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

