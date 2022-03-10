506,000 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,271,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,034,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

