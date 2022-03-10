UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Macy’s worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 124,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

