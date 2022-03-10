UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 240,604 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

