American International Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

