American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,391 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

