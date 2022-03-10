Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 220,749 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Silvergate Capital worth $45,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after buying an additional 92,105 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

