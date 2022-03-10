Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Silvergate Capital worth $45,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

