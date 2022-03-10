Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON NBI opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £49.17 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.27. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,929.77).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

