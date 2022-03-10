Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

