Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

TKAGY stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

