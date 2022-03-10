Mizuho Initiates Coverage on NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWE. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

