Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.82 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $45,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

