Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $48,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

