Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.60% of ALLETE worth $50,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALE stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

