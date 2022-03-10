Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 263,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.