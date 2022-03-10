Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCAA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

