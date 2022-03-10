Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.