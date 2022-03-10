Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encore Wire by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WIRE stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

