Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 6,800 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAAC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 924,261 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 254,672 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.