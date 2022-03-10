Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,151. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

