Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.63. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

