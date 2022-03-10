Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $149.50 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,789.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

