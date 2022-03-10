Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 138 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $167.30 and a one year high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.