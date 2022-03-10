American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EVERTEC worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EVERTEC by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

