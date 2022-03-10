American International Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

