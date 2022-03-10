SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

