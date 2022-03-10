American International Group Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,168,322. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

