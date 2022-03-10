PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PVH were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 123,942.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $75.36 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

