Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of DHIL opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.29 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

