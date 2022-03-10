First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.