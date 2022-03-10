Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PAVmed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PAVmed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.