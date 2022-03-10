Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,225 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.