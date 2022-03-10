Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $245,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 383,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the third quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 584,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

