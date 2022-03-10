Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

