LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.96 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -2.94 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.23 -$21.80 million ($0.41) -48.66

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94% Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -32.17% -19.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LENSAR and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.65%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats LENSAR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

