Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 494 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 348,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

