Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Cutera worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cutera by 97,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $778.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,127 shares of company stock worth $159,228. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

