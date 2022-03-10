MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.