Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

