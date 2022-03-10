Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.01 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

